Despite the scrapping of the Growth Decree, Juventus remain adamant on maintaining the services of Adrien Rabiot for years to come.

On Thursday, many sources in Italy were expecting the Italian government to extend the application of the Growth Decree for another two months following the clubs’ recent pleads.

Nevertheless, this scenario didn’t occur. Therefore, the rule will be abolished by the start of the new year.

The Growth Decree allowed Italian clubs to sign players from abroad while saving 50% on taxes related to wages.

But starting 2024, all players will receive the same treatment in taxation rules upon signing new contracts.

This could be problematic for Juventus who have been reaping the benefits of the decree since signing Rabiot as a free agent in 2019.

The Frenchman has one of the highest net wages in the squad, as he collects circa 7 million euros per season. So without the advantage of the Growth Decree, his gross wages would significantly rise if he signs a contract extension.

But according to ilBianconero, Juventus are still determined to put the player’s signature on a new deal while maintaining the same net salary.

The 28-year-old’s current contract will expire at the end of the season, so his future is still hanging in the balance.

But as the source explains, Rabiot’s importance to the cause, both on the pitch and in the locker room, will prompt the management to try its best to secure a deal with the player and his mother/agent Veronique, even if the operation will become more costly due to the recent developments.