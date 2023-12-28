Juventus may need to expedite their move for Tiago Djalo as Inter Milan intensifies their interest in securing his signature.

The defender is set to become a free agent in the summer and has emerged as one of the standout players in the current Lille team.

Juve has been monitoring him since last season with the intention of adding him to their squad as a free agent next summer.

However, the competition from Inter Milan is formidable and poses a serious threat to Juve’s plans of acquiring him.

The Nerazzurri are aware of Juve’s desire to sign him on a free transfer and are determined to beat them to his signature.

According to a report on Calciomercato, Inter Milan aims to leverage the growth decree to finalise his transfer next month. They are prepared to pay a fee to Lille to expedite the process and have the defender join their squad in the second half of the season.

Juve FC Says

Djalo has been fantastic for Lille and Inter’s accelerated interest is a reason why we should also be very serious about adding him to our squad.

But if he wants to live in Milan, we will be powerless to stop him from joining Simone Inzaghi’s squad.