Growth decree could help Juventus land their long-term target

Mauro Icardi will always be linked with a move back to Italy and there are not many clubs as equipped as Juventus to sign him.

He was in the news recently about his off-field life after his wife appeared to leave him.

Wanda Nara has now taken the striker back, but this might have become too much for PSG to handle and Calciomercato claims he could make a return to Italy soon.

The report says the striker is almost certain to leave France now and a move back to Italy is favoured.

This is because he would get tax advantages from the Growth Decree in the country.

Juve FC say

Icardi is one of the world’s best finishers and he showed at Inter Milan that he can dominate any defence in Italy.

The attacker could become the best replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo whose goals have been missing at Juve this season.

However, the striker’s delicate and turbulent off-field life can be very hard to deal with and Juve needs to tread carefully.

Icardi will bring the goals to Turin, but he comes with a price and the Bianconeri will have to determine if his goal returns are worth the off-field drama that follows him.

At 28, Maurito is just hitting the prime of his career and Juventus will enjoy the benefits that come with that if they sign him up now.