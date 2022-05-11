Grygera, Toldo and the most unexpected goal-scorers in the Derby d’Italia

When Juventus and Inter lock horns at the Stadio Olimpico, it surely won’t be just another Coppa Italia final. Because every time the two arch rivals meet on the pitch, it’s all about pride and bragging rights.

While both set of fans expect to see their strikers delivering the goals, the Derby d’Italia history is filled with unusual goal-scorers, as explained by ilposticipo.it.

We begin with Inter goalkeeper Francesco Toldo who grabbed a late equalizer in 2002. However, the identity of the scorer remains a topic of debate, with some giving the credit for Bobo Vieri.

In 2009, Zdenek Grygera rose to the occasion to level the scoring for the Bianconeri following Mario Balotelli’s opener. It was one of the rare strikes for the Czech right-back in a Bianconeri jersey.

Moreover, other Juventus defenders shocked the Nerazzurri with goals of their own. The almost-forgotten Jean-Alain Boumsong grabbed a goal in a coppa Italia quarter final clash while Martin Caceres scored a vital strike in 2012.

However, it was Stephan Lichtsteiner who earned a reputation for scoring in the Derby d’Italia. The Swiss found the back of the net against Inter on two separate occasions. The first in 2013/14 after combining with Andrea Pirlo, while the second ensued in 2016/17, but wasn’t enough to rescue the result for the Old Lady, with Mauro Icardi grabbing the winner.