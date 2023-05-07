Guardala warns Juventus against wasting chances against Atalanta

Juventus have been guilty of wasting significant chances in several matches this season as the Bianconeri look to finish the campaign inside the top four.

In their last two games, they have missed several chances, which they naturally should take and Sky Sports journalist Giovanni Guardalà warns they cannot afford to miss that many chances against Atalanta.

La Dea is a lethal attacking side that will likely get some goals in this game and Juve has to be prepared to create and take chances as well.

If the Bianconeri fails to do this, they will find themselves in a challenging position and might even lose the game, which is what they don’t want.

Guardalà said via Tuttojuve:

“Allegri spoke well of Atalanta, who are also growing in terms of results, for Juventus it’s a complicated game: the Bianconeri have not won in six games against Gasperini’s team. We will need cynical Juventus, the wrong chances against Lecce and Bologna, the Juventus team will not be able to afford them against Atalanta”.

Juve FC Says

Atalanta is challenging for a top-four spot with us, which makes this game a must-win for them as well as we can be sure they will be prepared to show what they can do.

If we give them chances, they will take them and we must take ours when they come. Otherwise, we might regret it.