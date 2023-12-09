Pep Guardiola has dropped the biggest hint that he will gladly sell Juventus target Kalvin Phillips after revealing that the midfielder is not in his plans.

Phillips joined Manchester City as one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League and they considered him a heir to the dependable Fernadinho.

However, his spell in Manchester has been below-par as he struggles to play and it is clear that the transfer has not worked.

Juventus has been linked with a move for the midfielder in January and Guardiola may have made it easier for them to get their man.

Speaking ahead of his team’s next match, the City gaffer said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

Phillips? I’m really sorry. I ask a good personality, a good character. He’s the perfect example. It’s just that I visualize something, I visualize the team and I have a little difficulty seeing him, that’s all.”

Juve FC Says

Phillips will do a good job for us; now is the time for us to move for him on loan.

If we sign him next month, we will have six months to evaluate him and make a decision in the summer.

Even though he does not play often, training under a manager like Guardiola will make him a very good option for us.