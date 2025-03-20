Italian football journalist Matteo Moretto offers some insights on the future of Francisco Conceicao which might not necessarily lie at Juventus.

The 22-year-old almost immediately established himself as the darling of the Allianz Stadium crowd thanks to his lavish dribbling skills and desire to fight for every ball. Therefore, the club’s supporters have been asking the management to make his stay permanent, and Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli had apparently obliged.

The 52-year-old mentioned on several occasions that Conceicao is all set to complete a permanent switch from Porto at the end of the season, going on to claim it’s 100% certain. These statements were also echoed by the player’s agent Jorge Mendes who has become a close ally of Giuntoli.

But during his appearance on Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel, Moretto raised some doubts on the whole operation, insisting it is not guaranteed 100% that the winger will dwell in Turin beyond the current campaign, while listing two factors that could play instrumental roles in the equation.

The Italian journalist believes the future of Thiago Motta will certainly affect the situation. He once again notes that the Italian Brazilian tactician is more likely to leave the club than stay at the end of the season due to his fractured relationship with the squad. So it remains to be seen who Juve’s coach will be next season and what plans he’ll have for Conceicao, if any.

The other important factor to keep an eye on is the club’s qualification for the Champions League. The Bianconeri currently sit 5th place in the standings following their woeful defeat to Fiorentina which allowed Bologna to overtake them.

So as things stand at the moment, the club is set to miss out on Europe’s elite club competition, which could bear major repercussions on the financial level, and could thus prevent them from spending 30 million euros to buy the winger from Porto.