Frosinone Director Guido Angelo has commented on Juventus’ long-standing interest in Domenico Berardi, emphasising that this pursuit has been ongoing for a considerable period.

The Bianconeri came close to signing the attacker in the last transfer window, but it wasn’t their first attempt. Berardi had previously joined Juventus earlier in his career, only to be loaned to Sassuolo before ultimately returning to the Black and Greens on a permanent basis.

Berardi has consistently been one of the top attackers in Serie A in recent seasons, and he felt that this was an opportune moment for him to make a move to a major club like Juventus.

Guido reveals that Juventus and several other top European sides have been linked with a move for Berardi, suggesting that the interest has been longstanding.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Berardi? He is a champion, I worked with him for 3 years and in those three years, he always had requests from Juve, Milan and Roma. He is in love with Sassuolo, I don’t know if one day he will decide to leave, I hope so for him but at the same time he is a player that Sassuolo cannot do without. Juventus already has the future Berardi and his name is Soulè.”

Juve FC Says

Berardi has consistently proven to be one of the best attackers in Serie A, so it is normal that we have wanted to sign him for a long time because he is one of the best players around.