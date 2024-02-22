Frosinone director Guido Angelozzi has shed light on the acquisition of three Juventus youngsters on loan for the current campaign. In the summer, the Bianconeri loaned Kaio Jorge, Enzo Barrenechea, and Matias Soule to the newly promoted side.

However, it was specifically Soule that Frosinone had initially sought to add to their squad, having been impressed with his style of play. The Argentinian had already showcased his exceptional talent at Juventus last season and required regular playing time, prompting Frosinone’s interest.

Juventus, receptive to Frosinone’s request for Soule, agreed to send him there. Yet, when Frosinone director Angelozzi arrived to secure Soule’s signing, he ended up completing deals for two more Juventus youngsters, namely Kaio Jorge and Enzo Barrenechea, showcasing the unexpected turn of events in their loan acquisitions.

He explains, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“My first goal of the three (also Barrenechea, ed.) it was Soulé and in August I was in Turin for him, when there was the match between the first and second teams at the Stadium: Kaio scored three goals and impressed me with his talent. I spoke about it with Giuntoli, Manna, Cherubini and Allegri who told me that he just needed to play and I decided to take him. The same happened for Barrenechea.”

Juve FC Says

We have had several outstanding youngsters in our group for some time, and they are proving that creating the Next Gen team was a superb idea.

We expect more to develop from the club and leave on loan to shine as the Frosinone contingent have done so far.