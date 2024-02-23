Dean Huijsen was initially expected to make a loan move to Frosinone during the last transfer window, and the deal seemed close to being finalised. Frosinone, a Serie A newcomer, had already acquired three other Juventus youngsters, creating a favourable environment for Huijsen’s integration. Furthermore, he was guaranteed playing time, a crucial factor for his development.

However, AS Roma also expressed interest in securing Huijsen on loan before he completed his transfer to Frosinone. In a surprising turn of events, the Dutch youngster decided to join Roma, betting on himself to secure playing time with the Yellow and Blues.

Despite Juventus being taken aback by Huijsen’s decision, they accepted the player’s request. The move has proven to be the right one for Huijsen, especially when Roma faced Frosinone. During the game, Huijsen endured boos from Frosinone fans, but he responded by scoring one of Roma’s goals and celebrating provocatively, adding a memorable twist to the encounter.

Their director, Guido Angelozzi, has now reacted to his action, he said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“I also wanted to get Huijsen, and instead, on Sunday, he scored for me… (laughs, ed.) I wasn’t wrong there either! The celebration against the crowd? He’s young, he needs to gain his experiences: I understand that a 18-year-old boy, booed, may have the wrong reaction. But they were boos of bitterness for his choice and not of malice, because the Frosinone public is very calm and elegant.”

Juve FC Says

Huijsen is still a young player, but he has maturity and great character, which is why he is thriving at Roma now.

He is a star for the future, and his spell at the current Roma team means he is ready to play for us from next season.