Dusan Vlahovic was the star of the show during Juventus’ match against Verona. However, he struggled in the game against AS Roma.

The Serbian is the club’s main striker, and Juve did not sign another frontman because they were confident he could lead their line effectively.

Vlahovic enjoyed his best season at the club last term, and Juve believes he can do even better under Thiago Motta, whose style of football is more attacking.

The attacker is one of the top stars in the league, and Juve is fortunate to have him in their squad. However, DV9 needs to change an aspect of his game, and it’s not a tactical issue.

Journalist Guido Vaciago has now commented on what concerns him about the Serbian striker.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Only one thing worries: the psychological state of Dusan Vlahovic who, when he is having a bad day, gets discouraged after the first mistakes and tangles the thread of his game until he finds himself in an inextricable tangle, in which he ends up stumbling continuously. Last night he lacked a spark to resolve the game: in a championship, the games won because you have the bomber and the others don’t are the ones that weigh much more in the final count of points”.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of the best players at the club and we need him also to assume a leadership role because he has been at Juve longer than some of his teammates.

He needs to get over this psychological hurdle, which continues to affect his performance.