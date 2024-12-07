This season has been challenging for Juventus, as they grapple with inconsistency. However, such struggles should not be unexpected, considering the club is working with a new manager and several new players. Despite this, the team continues to push forward, striving to stay competitive. Over time, they are expected to improve as they settle into the season.

While Juventus aims to win trophies, current form has left some fans doubtful. The team’s struggles in front of goal have been particularly worrying, making it difficult for them to become serious contenders in any competition. Some supporters have already voiced frustration with manager Thiago Motta, but it is important to remember that he is only six months into the job. Additionally, the club has made several new signings who still need time to adjust.

Journalist Guido Vaciago shared his thoughts on the situation at Juventus, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Today, Juventus has problems: many injuries, little brilliance in the offensive phase, and some distractions that have cost them precious points. Thiago Motta must invent solutions and Cristiano Giuntoli must prepare them for January: in short, there is a lot of work to do while the opponents (Atalanta and Napoli in particular) are moving quickly.”

Vaciago went on to highlight that, despite the struggles, there is no sense of panic at Juventus: “In short, the situation at Continassa is not easy. However, there is no sense of nervousness in difficult moments, despite the awareness of the circumstances. In fact, Juventus, in addition to the problems, has a direction, a path decided last spring in the planning phase for the future. There is an economic plan, there is a technical program, and there are comforting signs that the path taken is good. Motta is building.”

While Juventus is not currently performing at its best, it is important to recognise that the team is still in the early stages of a rebuilding process. With time, the squad will likely adjust to Motta’s strategies and improve. Patience will be key as they work through these challenges and aim for better results in the months to come.