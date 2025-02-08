For much of the time that Juventus relied on Dusan Vlahovic as their main striker, there was considerable debate over whether he was receiving the right service. The Serbian forward had been exceptional at Fiorentina, which led to Juventus bringing him to Turin. However, since his move, Vlahovic has struggled to find his best form. During Max Allegri’s tenure as manager, the coach’s defensive approach was often blamed for Vlahovic’s difficulties in thriving. The lack of offensive freedom and fluidity seemed to hinder the striker’s potential.

Now, under a new manager who emphasises attacking football, Juventus has seen better movement in the offensive phase of play. This new approach should, in theory, provide the perfect conditions for Vlahovic to thrive. Yet, despite these improvements, he has continued to struggle, and the Bianconeri have not been able to get the best out of him.

The club addressed their attacking needs in the January transfer window by signing Randal Kolo Muani on loan from PSG, and the Frenchman has made an immediate impact. Muani has been in superb form, scoring five goals in just three league games. His brilliant performances have made it increasingly difficult for Vlahovic to secure a starting spot, as the Frenchman’s contributions have brought a new dynamic to the Juventus attack.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Guido Vaciago has commented on the situation, stating that Muani’s arrival has put to rest the debate over the service provided to Juventus’ strikers. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “The rediscovery of the forgotten sensation of playing with a centre forward who scores goals and having a bit of luck gives the Bianconeri fans a thrill and three points to Juventus. Not that Dusan Vlahovic doesn’t score goals (13 in 28 games this year), but since Kolo Muani has been there, the tiresome debate about the underserved or badly served striker seems to have ended. The Frenchman’s first goal is a deadly demonstration of physical strength, technique and self-confidence.”

Muani’s performances have certainly alleviated concerns about the lack of service for Juventus’ forwards. His ability to combine physical strength with technical ability and confidence in front of goal has been a breath of fresh air for the team. With his impressive start, Muani has already shown why he was such a fine signing, and Juventus fans will be hoping he can continue to perform well as the season progresses.