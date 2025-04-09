Juventus are one of the clubs keen on signing Ademola Lookman from Atalanta, with the Nigerian forward expected to leave the club this summer. Lookman has enjoyed a superb spell at La Dea, and his remarkable hat-trick in the recent Europa League final will forever be etched in the club’s history.

Throughout his time in Bergamo, Lookman has consistently impressed, and his form has attracted interest from several clubs. Although there were rumours of a potential move in the previous summer transfer window, nothing materialised. However, it is anticipated that his departure from Atalanta will become a reality once this season concludes.

While Lookman could be on his way out of Serie A, Juventus are determined to keep him within the league. The Bianconeri have been in discussions with Atalanta regarding a potential transfer, with reports suggesting that Juventus have already made their interest known.

A report from Il Bianconero claims that Cristiano Giuntoli, Juventus’ sporting director, met with a key decision-maker at Atalanta in January to discuss the possibility of signing Lookman. Juventus have a long-standing reputation for wanting to acquire the best talent in Serie A, and they currently consider Lookman to be one of the most promising players in the league.

Atalanta is reportedly willing to sell, but they are said to have set an asking price of €60 million for the Nigerian international. This high valuation could lead to a drawn-out negotiation process, much like the one Juventus experienced when they signed Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta in the past.

Lookman’s performances in Serie A have been impressive, and he can improve Juventus’ squad. His arrival would undoubtedly strengthen the Bianconeri’s attacking options, and securing his services this summer would be a significant boost for the club.