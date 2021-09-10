Haaland and Donnarumma: Cherubini reveals which one Juventus regret not signing

Federico Cherubini has revealed that they missed out on signing Erling Haaland in 2017 and why, before claiming they decided not to pursue a deal for Gianluigi Donnarumma in the summer because they believe they already have a good goalkeeper.

Juve is one of the top clubs pursuing the Norwegian goal machine who looks set to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer.

He has developed into one of the most dangerous strikers in the world at the moment, but Juve had a chance to sign him before now.

The Bianconeri had been following him right from when he played in Norway for Molde.

They wanted to sign him from the Norwegian club, however, it would have been too much of a step for the youngster at the time.

Juve director, Cherubini says they offered him the chance to join them and to go out on loan to further his development, but he wasn’t interested and turned them down.

When asked if Juve regrets not signing him, he said as quoted by Football Italia:

“We do, it would be stupid to say something different. However, things must be put into context.

“Young players can be scared about going out on loan, we were at the beginning of our U23 project and perhaps the perspective we offered him wasn’t too exciting.

“Maybe the idea of going out on loan wasn’t ideal for a player like him. Maybe today, things would be different.”

On Donnarumma, he added: “Because Juventus have an reliable goalkeeper with a long contract [Wojciech Szczesny].

“We believe in him and we think he is the ideal solution. For the policy we have, it would make no sense to do what PSG are doing. It wouldn’t be good to have two important goalkeepers in the same team.”