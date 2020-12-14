Haaland Idolises Ronaldo, maybe that can help Juventus land the youngster

Erling Haaland is arguably the hottest teenage striker in the world at the moment as the 20-year-old continues to bang in the goals.

His goals have earned him the 2020 Golden Boy award which he will receive in Turin tonight.

Ahead of the award’s presentation, he spoke about the players that he idolises and he named Juve forward, Cristiano Ronaldo and Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“Two champions, two phenomena,” Haaland told Tuttosport via Football Italia.

“I was bewitched by seeing them on TV.

“They’re the idols of many footballers, including me. They are examples to be imitated for the continuity that allows them to remain at the highest level for so many years.”

Ronaldo is arguably the greatest player of all time, and he holds massive influence in world football.

The same report also pointed out that Ronaldo famously had a chat with Matthijs de Ligt in a Nations League game between Portugal and the Netherlands, where he asked the then Ajax defender to join him at Juventus.

The Dutch defender eventually signed for the Bianconeri, and Ronaldo might have played a key role in that.

Perhaps the club will need his help again to land Haaland as they face competition from the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid for his signature.