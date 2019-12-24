All Stories, Transfer News

Haaland one step away from Juventus

December 24, 2019

Italian newspaper Tuttosport claim that RB Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland is one step away from joining Juventus.

The 19-year Norwegian is wanted by almost all of Europe’s top clubs and has been linked with a switch to Turin since 2018.

Tuttosport now claim ‘their source is reliable’ – Haaland is just a step away from joining Juventus.

Juve have reportedly accelerated for the striker in recent weeks and have put themselves in the perfect position due to their strong links with agent Mino Raiola.

The super agent is reportedly acting as an intermediary for a deal that could cost around €30m due to a release clause in the player contract.

