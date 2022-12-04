Haaland, Zaniolo and others were on Paratici’s Juventus shortlist

Although he had arrived to the club alongside his mentor Giuseppe Marotta back in 2010, Fabio Paratici only rose to power in 2018 following the unceremonious departure of the former general director.

During his three-year reign, Fabio Paratici made a plethora of dealings, mostly characterized by his knack for overspending, which has primarily caused the club’s current financial explosion.

The Bianconeri signed the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Matthijs de Ligt and Federico Chiesa, but apparently missed out on many other stars who were on the director’s shortlist.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Paratici revealed the players he wanted to sign at Juventus to his collaborators Federico Cherubini and Claudio Chiellini back in 2019.

“Young players to follow: Haaland – Malen – Zaniolo – Kulusevski – Tonali – Kumbulla,” read the alleged email.

“Milik and Donnarumma to follow for the expiring 2021.”

From the list of players mentioned above, Paratici only managed to sign Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta in 2020. He also reunited with the Swede at Tottenham last January.

While Arek Milik eventually joined the Bianconeri, it was long after Cherubini’s departure.

As for Erling Haaland, Juventus had been monitoring the player since his early days at Molde, but eventually opted against signing the sensational striker because his price tag was deemed too high for a young player who was set to join the ranks of the U23 squad.

What a bummer…