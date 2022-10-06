Bakhar
Haifa manager reacts to the performance of his team against Juventus

October 6, 2022 - 10:30 am

The manager of Maccabi Haifa Barak Bakhar has reacted to their 3-1 loss to Juventus and says they lost the fixture because of a slow start.

The Bianconeri needed to win, but Haifa also had zero points and the game offered both clubs a chance to get some on the board.

Juve won eventually, but the Israelis grew into the game in the second half. They had been easy to play against in the first period, which helped Juve to start the game well.

Speaking after the match, Bakhar said via Calciomercato:

“It is not possible to know if Yom Kippur scored, at 2-0 we put many attacking players, we risked. The problem was the beginning but we are not looking for excuses. 

“We did not enter the field in the best way in the first half. In the end we could have equalized but also suffered a few more goals.”

Juve FC Says

Bakhar might refuse to give us credit, but we started that game very well, and it just shows how good this Juve team can be when it wants to be.

We have not started the season well, but with time we will hit top form.

We just need to keep going, one game at a time, and the reverse of this fixture will test how good we are now.

