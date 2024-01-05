Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has chosen not to engage in the mind games being played between his club and Juventus. Juventus is currently in pursuit of Inter at the top of the league standings, and their unexpectedly strong form this season has prevented Inter from establishing a significant points gap over other teams.

Juventus’ competitive performance has surprised many, given the challenges they faced on and off the pitch last season. The close proximity of Juventus in the standings is causing concern for Inter, who were initially considered the favorites.

Despite both clubs’ coaches and directors refraining from openly claiming favoritism in the title race, Calhanoglu remains focused on his performances for Inter and is not preoccupied with Juventus’ perspective on their chances in the league.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Current ambitions? To win something important with Inter. Between the Scudetto and another Champions League final, I’ll choose the former. Juve say they’re aiming for fourth place? I don’t listen to that what they say and in any case I don’t look at the opponents, I only think about us.”

Juve FC Says

Like most players, Calhanoglu knows he does not have to worry so much about the opponent if they can play their part and win many games.

Our players have to adopt this mindset and focus on helping the team win as many games as possible, and we could be champions in the summer.