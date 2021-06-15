Hakimi could reportedly push Roma player towards Juventus

In the complicated world of the transfer market, several pieces can be somehow connected to one another.

After a stellar first campaign at Inter, Achraf Hakimi has further cemented himself as one of the best wingbacks in Europe.

However, with the Nerazzurri facing financial difficulties, the Moroccan could be sacrificed this summer in order to inject some cash to the club’s treasury.

Naturally, Paris Saint Germain emerged as a strong candidate for the young man’s signature, and negotiations between the parties are reportedly taking place.

The potential arrival of Hakimi to the French capital could end up sabotaging the move for Alessandro Florenzi, who acted as the club’s first option at right-back last season.

The Italian international spent the last campaign on loan at PSG, but his contract is still owned by his hometown club Roma.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, the Ligue 1 side can purchase Florenzi’s contract for 9 million euros, but this option is set to expire today.

The Parisians are apparently still coy on the situation, as they are awaiting developments on the Hakimi front. If PSG manage to sign the Inter player, then Florenzi’s services would no longer be needed in Paris.

In this case, the Azzurri right-back could turn out to be Hakimi’s direct replacement at the Nerazzurri, but Juventus are also interested in his services.

However, it must be said that in the presence of Juan Cuadrado, Alex Sandro and Danilo, one must wonder if another veteran fullback is what the Bianconeri need at the moment.