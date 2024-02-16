PSG star Achraf Hakimi has offered his prediction for the Serie A title race, expressing confidence that Inter Milan will emerge as the champions. The Moroccan, who previously played for the Nerazzurri before moving to PSG, continues to closely follow the Italian league from France.

With Inter holding the advantage following Juventus’ recent struggles, Hakimi believes that Inter is well-positioned to secure the title, and they might even do so with several games to spare. However, he acknowledges that there is still a considerable portion of the season left, and neither AC Milan nor Juventus can be ruled out, as they could capitalise on any potential slip-up by Inter.

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter Milan has displayed impressive form, and they appear relentless in their pursuit of the title. While the race is not over, many observers expect Inter to become champions in the summer, with Juventus facing a challenging task to reclaim the top spot under the management of Max Allegri.

Hakimi was asked if he thought Inter would win the league, and he said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Yes. I think they can win the championship this year. I’m an Inter fan and I follow Inter a lot, I expect them to have a good season “.

Juve FC Says

It is hard to see anyone stopping Inter Milan now, but football is unpredictable, and the season is still long enough for an upset to happen.

We have to stay positive and play our part by winning our games between now and the end of the campaign.