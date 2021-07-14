“Half of the Premier League” want Juventus star according to report

Federico Chiesa’s stunning Euro 2020 campaign has made him a wanted man and Juventus will have to work hard to keep him.

The Azzurri star helped his country with some fine performances including a stunning solo goal against Spain in the semi-finals.

He is now being targeted by Liverpool and Bayern Munich, according to Calciomercato via Football Italia.

The report further says “Half of the Premier League” wants him in their squad at the moment.

Unsurprisingly, Juventus has made him non-transferable and that should help them keep hold of the borrowed Fiorentina man.

He is currently on a two-year loan deal at Juventus and the Bianconeri have a conditional obligation to make his transfer permanent after next season.

He has done more than enough to deserve this transfer being turned into a permanent one.

Juve reportedly knows about the interest in his signature and the report says they have made it clear that he isn’t available for sale and this has stopped his suitors from knocking on their door to sign him.

Chiesa’s first season at Juventus was a good one on an individual level after he scored 8 times and provided the same number of assists in 30 league games.