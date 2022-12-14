Hamsik reveals he spoke to Nedved about joining Juventus

Napoli legend Marek Hamsik has spoken about having chances to leave the Partenopei and reveals Juventus is one of the clubs that wanted to sign him.

He was one of the best midfielders in the world when he played for Napoli and clubs constantly wanted to sign him, so it is normal that Juventus also wanted him.

However, he remained in Naples and made over 500 career appearances for them before leaving to join Dalian Professional in 2019 and has now spoken about the interest he had from other clubs.

He reveals Juve attempted to lure him by using Pavel Nedved to speak to him about moving to Turin, be he was committed to Napoli.

He said via Football Italia:

“During my years at Napoli there were many teams that wanted me, the first was Milan, then Inter and then Juventus. We made a few calls with Nedved, but I didn’t even think about it.

“I never had the urge to leave, I was happy and my family too, so I always renewed.”

Juve FC Says

Hamsik was one of the finest midfielders in the world when he played at Napoli, so it is understandable that we also wanted to sign him.

However, we signed other players and continued to dominate Serie A even before he left the competition, so he missed out on winning titles with us.