Juventus have reportedly identified Feyenoord defender David Hancko as their ideal defensive reinforcement for January, but several other possible tracks remain alive.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle, the Bianconeri already have an agreement in principle with the 27-year-old’s entourage. They were initially happy to wait for the summer to bring him to Turin, but due to the dire situation at the back, they’re now keen to sign him as soon as possible, as they consider him the ideal profile to bolster the depleted backline.

Hancko is a left-footed centre-back, a profile that Thiago Motta’s squad currently lacks. Moreover, the Slovakian can cover at left-back if needed, so he could come in handy amidst Juan Cabal’s absence.

However, Feyenoord have no desire to offload their star defender in the middle of the season, and they surely wouldn’t offer any discounts on their asking price which is no less than 30 million euros.

So while Hancko remains Juve’s “Chosen One”, the management must keep an eye on alternatives, as signing the former Fiorentina man won’t be an easy task this month.

As the source explains, Ronald Araujo could be a solution. The Uruguayan has only recently returned from an injury ordeal, but the main question is whether or not Barcelona would be willing to let him leave on loan.

But the most interesting revelation from the report is the emergence of Kevin Danso as a new candidate for the role. The 26-year-old Austrian has been plying his trade at Lens since 2021. But just like Araujo, Juventus are only willing to sign him on an initial loan deal. Della Valle claims that Juventus would only splash the cash in January for Hancko.

Finally, Antonio Silva remains an option for the Old Lady, especially with his agent Jorge Mendes working on finding a solution with Benfica.