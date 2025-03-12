David Hancko was one of the players Juventus attempted to sign during the January transfer window, and the defender remains a strong candidate to join the Bianconeri in the summer.

Feyenoord were determined to keep him until the end of the current campaign, which ultimately led to Juventus’ failure to secure his signature. Despite the interest from Juve, the Dutch club stood firm, ensuring that Hancko remained part of their squad for the remainder of the season.

The player himself is satisfied with staying at his current club for now and is focused on completing the season with Feyenoord. However, he has indicated that he will reassess his options once the campaign concludes, leaving the door open for a potential transfer.

As speculation continues, Hancko has now broken his silence on the matter, addressing the situation regarding his potential move to Juventus. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he stated:

“In the last two transfer windows there has been a lot of talk about me, regarding a possible transfer to Juve. I have already had a meeting with my Sporting Director, then I focused on the Champions League and other commitments. Since then, I have not thought about my future, we will resume the discussion at the end of the season. For now, I am focused on Feyenoord.”

Hancko’s comments suggest that while he remains committed to Feyenoord for the time being, his long-term future is still uncertain. Juventus will likely face significant competition for his signature, as other top European clubs are expected to express interest in acquiring the talented defender.

Securing a player of Hancko’s calibre would be a significant boost for Juventus, given his defensive abilities and versatility. However, with multiple suitors vying for his services, the club will need to act swiftly and decisively if they hope to win the race for his signature. The coming months will be crucial in determining where Hancko will play next season, and Juventus will undoubtedly continue their pursuit of the highly rated defender.