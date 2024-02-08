Juventus midfielder Hans Nicolussi Caviglia has spoken about expectations on the club as they battle to win another league title.

Juve last won the crown in 2020, and Max Allegri won five consecutive league titles for them before leaving in 2019. The Bianconeri gaffer returned in 2021, and their trophy drought has remained for the duration of his second spell.

Inter Milan remains the favourites to be champions at the end of this season, and they set down a marker in the title race at the weekend. The Nerazzurri remain one of the best clubs in the continent, which means Juve will truly struggle to catch them at the top.

The Bianconeri are trying their best to stay in the race, and Nicolussi Caviglia admits there is an expectation because winning is in the club’s DNA.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“For our cohesion and our DNA. There is a very strong sense of belonging, we have grown up here and it is important to pass it on to new ones. The awareness was there even at the beginning.”

Juve FC Says

We are the most successful club in Italian football, so we can understand why everyone expects us to challenge to be Italian champions.

Our players have done admirably well in the title race so far, and we think they could still make us proud in the summer.