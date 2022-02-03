Zakaria
Club News

Hansi Muller gives his opinion on what Zakaria will do at Juventus

February 3, 2022 - 12:30 pm

Former Inter Milan midfielder, Hansi Muller insists Juventus has bought well by signing Denis Zakaria.

The Bianconeri added the midfielder to their squad in the last transfer window after a poor first half to this campaign.

Zakaria had an expiring contract at Borussia Monchengladbach, and he could easily have joined them as a free agent in the summer.

But the Bianconeri have struggled in midfield in this campaign, and they added the Switzerland international to their squad in the winter for a fee.

Zakaria had attracted attention from several other clubs in Serie A and around Europe.

He chose Juve and Muller is stunned that his former club let him go because he is so good.

He said via Tuttojuve: “Honestly, I don’t understand how Borussia could have let such a player escape. At those figures, it’s a real gift for Juventus. . He has great quality, he knows how to do everything on the pitch. If he settles in well, I think he will do very well at Juventus for a long time. Really a super purchase, costing very little by the way.”

Juve FC Says

We needed a midfielder like Zakaria to uplift the performances of our current options.

He looks like an upgrade to them and will bring out the best in the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Weston McKennie.

However, he alone cannot do everything, and he would need his partners to also be at their very best.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

De Ligt

Can Juventus resist a 100m euros offer for De Ligt?

February 3, 2022
dybala

Juventus sets a date to resume Dybala contract talks amidst interest in potential replacement

February 3, 2022
Fabio Capello

Fabio Capello discusses what Vlahovic brings to Juventus

February 3, 2022

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn February 3, 2022 at 12:49 pm

    big jigsaw piece

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.