Hansi Muller gives his opinion on what Zakaria will do at Juventus

Former Inter Milan midfielder, Hansi Muller insists Juventus has bought well by signing Denis Zakaria.

The Bianconeri added the midfielder to their squad in the last transfer window after a poor first half to this campaign.

Zakaria had an expiring contract at Borussia Monchengladbach, and he could easily have joined them as a free agent in the summer.

But the Bianconeri have struggled in midfield in this campaign, and they added the Switzerland international to their squad in the winter for a fee.

Zakaria had attracted attention from several other clubs in Serie A and around Europe.

He chose Juve and Muller is stunned that his former club let him go because he is so good.

He said via Tuttojuve: “Honestly, I don’t understand how Borussia could have let such a player escape. At those figures, it’s a real gift for Juventus. . He has great quality, he knows how to do everything on the pitch. If he settles in well, I think he will do very well at Juventus for a long time. Really a super purchase, costing very little by the way.”

Juve FC Says

We needed a midfielder like Zakaria to uplift the performances of our current options.

He looks like an upgrade to them and will bring out the best in the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Weston McKennie.

However, he alone cannot do everything, and he would need his partners to also be at their very best.