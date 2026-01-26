Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie is delighted to work under Luciano Spalletti, as confirmed by his father, John.

The Texan has been an automatic starter since the arrival of the Italian manager in late October, featuring in a variety of playing roles.

McKennie has been Spalletti’s ultimate choice for the right wing-back spot in the 3-4-2-1 formation. Whenever the head coach switches to a four-man backline, the USMNT star has been slotted in a more advanced role, either as a right winger or an attacking midfielder, depending on the identity of his teammates.

Weston McKennie thrilled with Luciano Spalletti collaboration

Following Sunday’s 3-o over Napoli, the Juventus head coach reserved some special praise for McKennie, describing him as a ‘perfect striker’.

“McKennie is a perfect central forward, one of the strongest around in that role. He battles, he’s strong in the air, and he has an impressive leap,” said the 66-year-old in his post-match interview.

“He doesn’t play to be pitied; he plays to get results, because he makes decisions. He would be a perfect striker.”

This lavish praise prompted a swift reaction from John McKennie, who revealed that his son has never been this content in his professional career.

“We will let this marinate! I can personally tell you that Wes is the happiest I have seen him in quite some time. Coach has definitely been the difference!” posted the player’s father on his personal X account.

McKennie more open to Juventus extension?

While McKennie Sr. didn’t explicitly mention anything related to the player’s future, his comments certainly open the door for expected contract talks.

The 27-year-old is currently running on an expiring deal, but he wouldn’t want to leave Turin now that he’s hitting his stride and working under a manager capable of maximising his potential.

The Juventus hierarchy is currently occupied with the transfer market, but we can expect Damien Comolli and Co. to launch talks with McKennie and his entourage in the coming weeks.