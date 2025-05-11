Juventus striker Randal Kolo Muani revealed why he’d like to stay at the club beyond his current loan spell.

The Frenchman endured 18 difficult months at Paris Saint-Germain, failing to justify his €90 million transfer fee. After being omitted from Luis Enrique’s plans, the Bianconeri signed him on loan in January.

The 26-year-old was off to a spectacular start, scoring five goals in his first three Serie A appearances, but then suffered a drop in form.

Randal Kolo Muani enduring highs and lows at Juventus

It should also be noted that the managerial change cost the player a starting spot. Kolo Muani was a favourite at Thiago Motta’s court, but Igor Tudor preferred Dusan Vlahovic.

But with the Serbian out with an injury, the France international managed to reconcile with the net a couple of weeks ago against Monza, and he was on the scoresheet again in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Lazio.

Therefore, Kolo Muani may have boosted his chances of staying at Continassa next season, and he certainly hopes so based on the positive comments he made regarding the club.

“I feel very comfortable here, I feel part of a real family, we’ll see what the future holds, but I’m really happy to be here.” said the attacker in his post-match interview published on the official Juventus website.

Can Juventus find a new agreement with PSG?

Kolo Muani signed for Juventus on a dry loan, so the Serie A giants don’t have the option to buy him at the end of the season.

However, several reports claim that the Bianconeri will eventually hold talks with PSG to understand if extending the player’s stay in Turin is possible in the current circumstances.

Juventus will likely be gunning for a loan with an option (or obligation) to buy the player at the end of the season.