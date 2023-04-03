Hard work and humility – How Federico Gatti revived his Juventus career

Last summer, Federico Gatti’s arrival at Juventus was portrayed as the ultimate fairytale story. The defender had been playing in amateur leagues a few years ago while having a day job to support himself.

Last season, he enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Serie B side Frosinone which earned him a switch to Turin.

At the start of the season, the centre-back made a few appearances, but the result was a mixed bag. Eventually, Max Allegri opted for a more experienced backline, mostly relying on the services of Alex Sandro, Danilo and Gleison Bremer.

But in the meantime, Gatti didn’t put his guard down. As ilBianconero explains, the defender knew he had to work extremely to make up for lost time and take his game up a notch.

In recent weeks, the 24-year-old has been finally getting more playing time and is making the most out of the opportunity.

The source explains how Gatti has always been the last player to leave the gym from the early years of his career. This is according to the sporting director of his former club Pro Patria.

The report says that the Italian has brought this mentality with him to Continassa, and has been working hard every day to reach the levels required at Juventus. He has also been incredibly humble, taking his teammates’ advice to heart.

Let’s hope that his progress continues in the coming weeks and months.