Harry Kane decides on his Tottenham future, might be good news to Juventus

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and he has proven repeatedly that he can be trusted to score the goals.

The Englishman is one of the most lethal yet undecorated players in football and his loyalty to Tottenham is one to be admired.

However, the Englishman is now looking to chase trophies as Todofichajes reports that he has decided to leave Tottenham.

The report says this would likely be his last campaign with Jose Mourinho’s side and this has opened the door for him to join another team.

Reports have linked Juventus with a move for him and this might be the best time for them to get their man.

The report says the attacker will be available for 120m euros, which could represent serious problems for the Bianconeri.

They don’t have all the money for such a blockbuster move at the moment and the report says that they will probably lose out to one of the Manchester teams.

They have made Manchester City and Manchester United favourites to secure his signature.

The former is looking to replace Sergio Aguero with him, while the latter has always wanted to sign him.

Maybe a swap deal could be an option for Juve.