England and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has provided insights into his encounters with Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini.

Kane and Chiellini clashed both at the club and international levels, with the defender emerging as one of the most formidable opponents Kane has encountered.

While Kane is often lauded for his combination of physical prowess and technical skill, enabling him to outmanoeuvre defenders regularly, Chiellini posed a significant challenge.

The England captain acknowledged that he did not always have things go his way when facing Chiellini and expressed admiration for the Italian legend’s adept use of his body in defence. Kane praised Chiellini for his effective utilisation of physicality when thwarting opposing attacks.

The Englishman said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I played against John Terry at the beginning of my career and I thought he was one of the best defenders in the world. Really intelligent. Then Giorgio Chiellini was a really difficult player to play against, both against Italy and against Juve. He was also very intelligent, he used his body very well and was also good at jumping.”

Chiellini was one of the world’s best players in his prime and several other players will talk about him the way Kane has.

He is expected to return to Juve in a non-playing capacity, and it could be next year.