Has a deal been agreed between Donnarumma & Juventus? (Opinion)

Juventus have been strongly linked with a deal to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma for a while now, and the AC Milan goalkeeper may well have agreed a deal in principal to make the switch.

The Italian international is out of contract this summer, and despite Milan’s efforts, no new deal appears to be close.

The goalkeeper was recently confronted by the Ultras, who demanded he sign the new deal or be dropped from the weekend’s important clash against our side. This prompted the club to halt all negotiations until the end of the current campaign in order to protect their players, and allow them to concentrate on the job at hand, finishing inside the top-four, as revealed by Paulo Maldini to Ansa(via MilanNews).

More news emerged claiming that Gigio’s agent Mino Raiola had made it clear to Gazzetta(via TuttoJuve) an offer on the table worth €10 Million year waiting for him, while some outlets claimed this offer was from the Old Lady, and the circus will no doubt continue until his future is decided.

Juventus may well be convinced that the player’s future is made up however, with reports in the Irish Sun claiming that we have offered current number one Wojciech Szczesny to Premier League sides Chelsea and Everton for a reasonable £17 Million.