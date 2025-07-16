AC Milan have been among the clubs strongly linked with a move for Dusan Vlahovic during this transfer window, as Juventus aim to avoid paying the Serbian striker €12 million net over the next 12 months. With this being the final year of his current contract, the forward appears increasingly likely to see out his deal in Turin.

That scenario is far from ideal for Juventus. Allowing a high-profile player like Vlahovic to leave on a free transfer would be both financially damaging and reputationally harmful for a club of their stature. Past challenges in contract negotiations have complicated matters further, and Juventus are now looking to overhaul its wage structure. Paying €12 million net to a single player no longer aligns with the club’s revised financial strategy.

Vlahovic Unwilling to Accept Reduced Terms

Juventus have proposed a new contract to Vlahovic, which includes a significant pay cut, reportedly reducing his current salary by approximately half. However, the striker has yet to agree to those terms, placing the club in a difficult position as they try to manage their resources and reshape the squad ahead of the new campaign.

AC Milan’s interest offered a potential solution. A transfer would have enabled Juventus to avoid a major financial burden and reinvest in players who represent the club’s long-term vision. However, talks have cooled in recent weeks, much to the disappointment of the Bianconeri.

Getty Images

Milan Awaiting Juve’s Next Move

As reported by Calciomercato, Milan remains interested in acquiring Vlahovic but will only pursue a deal if Juventus lower its asking price or if the player becomes available as a free agent through mutual contract termination. Such conditions reflect Milan’s cautious approach in the market and Juventus’ current lack of leverage.

Juventus now face a crucial decision. Offloading Vlahovic this summer, whether through a transfer or an amicable termination, appears increasingly necessary if they wish to move forward with a squad focused on the future. Retaining a player on a contract that no longer fits the club’s financial model may prove unsustainable in both the short and long term.