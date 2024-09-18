Danilo has struggled to find playing time at Juventus this season after returning from the Copa America to meet new manager Thiago Motta.

Although Motta had spoken to him while he was away, reaffirming his role as club captain, he did not designate Danilo as surplus to requirements.

The Brazilian defender expected to eventually reclaim his spot in the starting lineup, but he has yet to start a game this season.

So far, he has been limited to brief appearances, including a 34-minute stint in Juventus’ 3-1 win against PSV yesterday.

Danilo was brought on when Juventus were already leading 3-0, with the aim of helping to secure a clean sheet. However, PSV managed to score a late consolation goal.

According to a report from Il Bianconero, Danilo’s poor positioning played a part in allowing the Dutch side to pull one back. The report also mentioned that Danilo was visibly frustrated after the goal, indicating he was aware of his mistake.

Juve FC Says

Danilo knows he has to do better to regain his place in our first team, and we expect him to sharpen up in the coming weeks.