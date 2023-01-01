Has Dusan Vlahovic justified his huge transfer fee?

Dusan Vlahovic has spent one year at Juventus after his big-money move from Fiorentina at the start of 2022.

The Serbian was one of the hottest strikers in the world when he played for La Viola and has maintained that position since the move to Juve.

After a good start, he has been plagued by injury for much of the first half of this season, which has seen him miss a number of games for the Bianconeri.

However, he remains one of the top talents around the world and Juve is happy to have him in their squad.

A report on Il Bianconero reveals more is still expected from him, and Juventus wants him to deliver better performances for them in this second half of the season

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has undoubtedly made a slow start to life at Juventus, considering the hype around his arrival at the club and he knows it.

However, he is still very young and we can expect him to deliver top performances for us in this second half of the season.

Even if he does not do as well as we want, we can trust him to still deliver in the next campaign. After all, he has a long contract with us.