Khephren Thuram is a player to watch as the season comes to an end, with Juventus showing interest in signing the youngster.

Thuram has been a key player for Nice over the last few seasons, attracting attention from other top clubs. Last summer, both Liverpool and Juventus considered making a move for him, but neither club finalised a deal, and he stayed in France as his contract entered its final stages.

Nice initially valued Thuram at upwards of €40 million, but with just over a year left on his current deal, Calciomercato reveals that Nice is now willing to accept as low as €15 million for Marcus Thuram’s brother. This reduced price could make him a prime target for Juventus at the end of the term, especially with Adrien Rabiot likely to leave and Weston McKennie’s future remaining uncertain.

Juve FC Says

Thuram has been one of the finest players in his position in Ligue 1 over the last few seasons and looks mature enough to do well for a top club like Juventus.