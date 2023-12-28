After months of pursuit, it initially appeared that Juventus would miss out on signing Montenegrin teenager Vasilije Adzic, with reports suggesting a move to Bologna was imminent. Bologna reportedly made the best proposal, and given their impressive season and reputation for developing players, it seemed Juventus had lost the race for the 17-year-old.

However, a new report from Football Italia suggests a sudden twist in the transfer saga. According to the report, Juventus has managed to convince Adzic to join them, hijacking the potential transfer to Bologna. The Bianconeri are set to finalise the deal, and Adzic is expected to join Juventus next week.

Juventus, being one of the top clubs in Europe, has a strong track record of providing opportunities to young players in recent seasons. Adzic, witnessing the progress of players like Dean Huijsen and Kenan Yildiz in the Juve senior team, may be inclined to choose Juventus, betting on himself to perform well and earn a promotion to the senior side in the future.

Juve FC Says

Adzic has been in the news as one of the finest talents in Europe and it will be great if we can sign him.

We have the environment for him to develop faster and hopefully, he will do so just as Yildiz has done.