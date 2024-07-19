Giorgio Chiellini has just left his coaching role at LAFC, with speculations suggesting that this decision was influenced by a potential coaching opportunity at Juventus.

The former defender spent two decades with the Bianconeri as a player before departing in the summer of 2022.

He spent 18 months playing for LAFC before taking up a coaching role at the MLS club for an additional six months.

He has now left the role and will return to Italy with his family, leading some fans to believe he might be set for a coaching stint at Juventus.

Chiellini already holds an ambassadorial role at Juventus and remains one of the club’s most distinguished players of this century.

However, a report on Tuttojuve reveals he currently does not have an offer for a more prominent role in Turin.

He could potentially become a board member at Juve, but the report indicates that such a role is not currently being offered to Chiellini by the club.

Juve FC Says

Chiellini is one of our favourite former players, but the club’s leaders are competent enough to make good appointments.

We would love to see him back in some capacity soon, but we also trust the board only to make appointments that will help the team and not based on sentiments.