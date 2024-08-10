Arkadiusz Milik is one of the players Juventus has transfer-listed as Thiago Motta seeks to revamp the squad and build a new team.

The Polish striker has been with Juve since 2022, initially joining on loan. However, he has primarily been a second choice behind Dusan Vlahovic.

Vlahovic remains Juventus’s main striker, and if he stays, Milik will continue to be a backup at the Allianz Stadium.

But has Juventus reconsidered their stance on selling the former Napoli striker?

It appears so. According to a report from Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri are planning to evaluate him further.

Motta will reportedly assess Milik in some matches before the transfer window closes. If Milik performs well, the manager might decide to keep him for the season.

The sale of Moise Kean means that if Juventus sells Milik, they will need to sign a new striker, making it more likely that Milik will remain with the club.

Juve FC Says

Although Milik has not done much as our player, he remains one of the most experienced individuals in our dressing room.

Keeping him for another campaign makes sense, and he could prove to be a key man for Motta this season.