Kenan Yildiz was the darling of most Juventus fans at the end of last season, and Thiago Motta was impressed enough to make him a key part of his project from his first game as the club’s manager. The young attacker has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in the squad, showcasing his immense talent and earning regular playing time.

Yildiz is a generational talent who already delivers top performances for the senior team at the Allianz Stadium, and Juve expects him to become a big star. His rapid rise has been remarkable, and despite his young age, he has demonstrated maturity beyond his years. The club views him as an integral part of their future and continues to place great trust in his abilities.

This term, the 19-year-old has assumed far more responsibility on the field for the team, often starting matches. His involvement in the first team has increased significantly, and he has embraced the challenge, showing glimpses of brilliance in key moments. His technical ability, vision, and composure on the ball make him a valuable asset, and he continues to develop at an impressive rate.

He has played in 24 league games this term, meaning Yildiz has featured in every single league game the Bianconeri have played. Such consistency is rare for a player of his age, but it highlights how important he has become to the team. The youngster has also played nine times in the Champions League and has been involved in the Super Cup and Coppa Italia. His versatility and durability have made him a crucial figure for Juventus this season.

It helps that he is almost always fit, so Juve does not miss him for games because he is injured, but is he not too young for the minutes he is getting? Managing a young player’s workload is crucial, and while Yildiz has handled the demands well so far, fatigue could become a concern.

Yildiz has accumulated 2445 minutes in 35 matches for the club this season, and he is still just a teenager. Such a heavy workload for a young player raises questions about whether he is being overused. The physical and mental toll of constant football can affect performance, and in the last few games, he has struggled to make any meaningful impact for the team on the pitch. This could be a sign that the time has probably come for him to be rested.

Juve has other attackers who can step up in his place, and Motta needs to give him some time off to refresh. Rotating the squad effectively is vital for maintaining performance levels, and ensuring Yildiz gets the necessary rest will help him maintain his form for the remainder of the season. Managing his playing time carefully will be key to keeping him at his best as Juventus continue to push forward.