Adrien Rabiot was heartbroken as his French side lost to Argentina in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and it appears he may have picked up an injury.

The midfielder has been a key player for his country, but he missed their semi-final against Morocco due to illness, with fans praying he would start the final.

He did start, but he was not as good as many expected and was eventually subbed off in the game.

A report on Calciomercato.it reveals he suffered a head injury after a clash of heads in the game and forced Didier Deschamps to change him.

Juve FC Says

The last thing we want to hear is that one of our key men is injured at the World Cup after we were deprived of them for so long.

Rabiot is having an amazing season, which could be his last at Juventus, and we need the midfielder to stay fit to achieve our goals.

Juve has enjoyed his talents in this campaign and is one of the main reasons we won the last six league games before the break.

Hopefully, his injury is not a serious problem, and he will be fit to return after his extended break.