Pierre Kalulu might be Juventus’ best summer signing so far, as the Frenchman has adapted quickly and effectively to the demands of Thiago Motta.

He has excelled as both a right back and a centre back, demonstrating his versatility and showing why Motta was keen to bring him on board.

Kalulu was not highly regarded at AC Milan, and their new manager was happy to let him go this summer, allowing Juve to secure him on an initial loan deal.

Juventus had to persuade him to make the move, but Motta was confident that the defender would fit perfectly into his system.

So far, Kalulu has proven Motta right, and it now seems only a matter of time before Juventus makes the transfer permanent.

A report from Il Bianconero states that the Old Lady can secure the move for around €14 million, and given his impressive start to the season, it’s likely they will soon agree to that.

Juve FC Says

Kalulu has been a fantastic signing, and we will certainly make his move permanent because he feels right at home at the club.

He is the summer signing who has adapted the fastest, and his versatility will give Motta more options as the season continues.