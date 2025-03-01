Randal Kolo Muani made an immediate impact at Juventus, scoring five goals in his first three games and quickly establishing himself as one of the most important players at the club. His fast start generated a lot of excitement, with the Italian media even beginning to praise the Frenchman, highlighting reasons why he could be considered better than Dusan Vlahovic.

Before Muani’s arrival, Vlahovic had been in commendable form for Juventus, but the club needed more from the player leading the line. This prompted them to sign Kolo Muani, who started his Juventus career in excellent form. His early run of goals made Juventus confident that they could sell Vlahovic in the summer and keep Muani as their focal point in attack.

However, the excitement surrounding Muani has since been tempered. The French forward has failed to score in any of his last five games for the club, and with Vlahovic now starting in recent matches, it seems that Muani’s early promise has faded faster than many had anticipated. This sudden dip in form is becoming a real cause for concern for Juventus.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

It is now clear why Paris Saint-Germain allowed him to leave, as his inconsistency at Juventus is proving to be a worrying issue for the club. Juventus, a team with high expectations, cannot afford to have a key player be inconsistent, especially when fighting for top honours in Serie A and Europe. The Bianconeri need Muani to get back to his early-season form and prove that he is more than just a five-goal striker.

Muani must find his rhythm once again, or else Juventus will be left facing the reality that their faith in him could have been misplaced. The French forward has the potential to be a star at Juventus, but if he doesn’t recover his form soon, the club may have to reassess their options moving forward.