Randal Kolo Muani made an immediate impact at Juventus, scoring five goals in his first three games and quickly establishing himself as one of the most important players at the club. His fast start generated a lot of excitement, with the Italian media even beginning to praise the Frenchman, highlighting reasons why he could be considered better than Dusan Vlahovic.
Before Muani’s arrival, Vlahovic had been in commendable form for Juventus, but the club needed more from the player leading the line. This prompted them to sign Kolo Muani, who started his Juventus career in excellent form. His early run of goals made Juventus confident that they could sell Vlahovic in the summer and keep Muani as their focal point in attack.
However, the excitement surrounding Muani has since been tempered. The French forward has failed to score in any of his last five games for the club, and with Vlahovic now starting in recent matches, it seems that Muani’s early promise has faded faster than many had anticipated. This sudden dip in form is becoming a real cause for concern for Juventus.
It is now clear why Paris Saint-Germain allowed him to leave, as his inconsistency at Juventus is proving to be a worrying issue for the club. Juventus, a team with high expectations, cannot afford to have a key player be inconsistent, especially when fighting for top honours in Serie A and Europe. The Bianconeri need Muani to get back to his early-season form and prove that he is more than just a five-goal striker.
Muani must find his rhythm once again, or else Juventus will be left facing the reality that their faith in him could have been misplaced. The French forward has the potential to be a star at Juventus, but if he doesn’t recover his form soon, the club may have to reassess their options moving forward.
No. He’s had two massive assists also. The one to Chico for the game winner and the latest to Thuram before Thuram went crazy with his right stick on his PS controller and scored. He still contributing. Just Motta has moved him further away from goal scoring position on the wing, rather than leaving him to strike so he can push DV into the lineup. Stupid decision by Motta and I have to start wondering if that was a decree from above with Giuntoli. If Giuntoli made a toxic environment with Allegri I don’t see how he couldn’t possibly do the same with a coach of a weaker stature like Motta. Otherwise it seriously looks like Motta is clueless and by extension Giuntoli who hand picked Motta after one would assume due diligence to find the correct coach to drive this team forward and you splashing all the money with new signings to announce your true arrival as new sporting director. And let’s be honest, Kolo was and still is over delivering. If anyone thought he was going to come here after not being able to crack PSGs top 4 and be completely irreplaceable at juve. I’d honestly think that person was insane. He has been and still is phenomenal.