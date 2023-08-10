Leonardo Bonucci seems to have accepted his fate and may be prepared to leave Juventus finally.

The defender was put out of the project and told to leave as soon as Cristiano Giuntoli became the club’s new sporting director.

The Euro 2020 winner feels he still has something to offer, but Juve is not interested and is determined to flush him out and rebuild their squad as soon as possible.

Bonucci was left at home during the tour of America and did not feature as Juventus faced their Next Gen side yesterday.

However, a report on Football Italia claims he came to the stadium much later and signed some autographs for fans.

After the game, the same report quotes him writing on social media:

“Here I learned a lot, fought hard and dreamed, so much. More than I thought was possible,” wrote the Italy international.

“The reality of today, in a place that aside from everything I continue to perceive as my home, continues to teach me how much love and affection can go beyond situations that are imposed upon you.

“Thank you to all of you Juventini, from the very first day all the way to today!”

Juve FC Says

Bonucci should know by now that we do not want him and has to leave because there is no point staying.

It is not the best way to end our relationship with him, but the club must move on and be rebuilt to greatness again.