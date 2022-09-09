Has Milik forced his way into Allegri’s starting XI?

Juventus signed Arkadiusz Milik on loan with a buy option in the last transfer window because they needed a backup option to Dusan Vlahovic.

Moise Kean should provide that, but the Italian was poor last term, and he is not experienced enough to fill that role under Max Allegri.

Juve wanted to bring Alvaro Morata back, but they couldn’t find an agreement with Atletico Madrid, which forced them to turn towards Milik.

The Pole has Serie A experience, having played for Napoli before now, and we expected him to shine back in Italy. Has he done that?

The striker has two Serie A goals from three games in the competition so far, and the Bianconeri will feel they have signed a good player.

A report on Il Bianconero says he is gradually proving to be too good to be on the bench and could force Max Allegri to change his formation.

They expect the Juve gaffer to field a front-two from the start when they face Salernitana this weekend.

Juve FC Says

We knew Milik was a good striker before we added him to our squad, and he has proved us right so far.

The ex-Ajax man has only just began his term with us, and we expect so see more goals from him this season.