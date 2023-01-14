scudetto
Has Napoli defeat knocked Juventus out of the title race?

January 14, 2023 - 3:00 pm

Juventus has just been beaten by Napoli in a crucial game that probably has decided their Serie A destiny.

Max Allegri’s men were on a run of eight consecutive wins with clean sheets and their fans were dreaming of the league title.

However, the 5-1 loss to Napoli last night means they are back to 10 points behind the league leaders, a position that makes it harder for the black-and-white to compete.

Tuttosport believes Napoli has all but confirmed the title is theirs to lose now, while Juve will struggle to get back in the race.

They write via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The championship ended shortly after the half-hour of Napoli-Juve.

“This defeat brings the Bianconeri back to square one because it brings out fragility and inconsistencies but, above all, legitimizes and substantiates Napoli’s ambitions.”

Juve FC Says

This loss is tough to take, considering Juve has been on a fantastic run of form in the last few weeks.

The Bianconeri had given fans hope the team was on the rise and could only get better.

However, the performance against Napoli was shocking and proves this team is still very prone to losing important matches against top opponents.

Perhaps when the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Paul Pogba are back in the side, it will improve.

