Has Rabiot done enough to earn a new contract at Juventus?

Adrien Rabiot seems to be a man on a mission, as the Frenchman has been in great form in recent weeks.

The midfielder joined Juventus from PSG in 2019 and he has not been very convincing.

Because of his superb fitness record, he gets more minutes than most players at the club and you would expect him to get better.

But Rabiot seems to be an enigma, and it is so hard to see what he does so well on the pitch.

Because of this, fans have been calling for his departure and the club also seems to be looking to offload him at the earliest opportunity that they get.

But in recent weeks, Rabiot has been in fine form and Il Bianconero claims he has won over the fans and the club also likes him now.

His form means the Bianconeri are now in a dilemma over his future as his current deal runs out in 2023.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has improved in recent months, and he deserves a new contract if you act on how he plays now.

But are we witnessing him finally become the player we all want, or this would be another temporary spell?

If he is now on his best form for the long term, we probably should hand him a new deal and keep him at the Allianz Stadium.