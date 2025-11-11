Luciano Spalletti is now Jonathan David’s second manager in a few months at Juventus, raising questions about whether the striker will be able to find form under the Italian. David arrived at the club in the summer as one of Europe’s most highly regarded forwards, joining the Bianconeri as a free agent despite strong interest from multiple other clubs. His performances at Lille, where he was consistently among the leading scorers in Ligue 1, had earned him widespread recognition and made him a highly sought-after signing.

The acquisition of David was viewed as a major coup for Juventus, reflecting their ambition to strengthen the attacking options in their squad. However, the striker has struggled to make the impact expected of him since joining, with his goal-scoring record falling short of the club’s requirements. This has prompted the Bianconeri to reconsider his role within Spalletti’s system, balancing expectations with the need to utilise him effectively.

David’s Role Under Spalletti

According to Calciomercato, Spalletti now sees Jonathan David as an impact substitute rather than a regular starter. The manager prefers Dusan Vlahovic to lead the line, viewing him as the ideal choice to begin matches due to his consistency and hold-up play. David, on the other hand, is considered most effective when introduced later in games, particularly against defenders who have begun to tire. His movement, positioning, and finishing ability in the box make him a potent threat in these circumstances, allowing Juventus to exploit opposition weaknesses in the closing stages of matches.

Jonathan David (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Adjusting Expectations

The decision to deploy David primarily as a substitute reflects both tactical considerations and the current form of the striker. Juventus’ coaching staff aim to maximise his strengths while gradually helping him regain confidence and rhythm in Serie A. The approach also provides a way to maintain attacking depth, ensuring that the team has multiple options to influence matches, even if their first-choice striker is already on the pitch.

Spalletti’s challenge will be to integrate David effectively without disrupting the team’s balance, while also giving the striker opportunities to demonstrate why he was one of Europe’s most highly rated forwards. If used strategically, David could still play a decisive role in Juventus’ campaign, contributing goals and assists when it matters most.